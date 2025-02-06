Autoscope Technologies Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:AATC)

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%.

Autoscope Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AATC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,839. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.85. Autoscope Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 25.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies ( NASDAQ:AATC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 37.59%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

