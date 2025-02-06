Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Insider Sells £1,068,866.48 in Stock

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) insider Lina Mačienė sold 310,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.30), for a total value of £1,068,866.48 ($1,336,250.13).

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON BCG traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 339.50 ($4.24). 6,297,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,396. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 328.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 307.66. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 211.71 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 362.50 ($4.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6,790.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Baltic Classifieds Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

About Baltic Classifieds Group

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

