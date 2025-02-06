Barclays Cuts XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Price Target to $7.00

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XIFR. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on XPLR Infrastructure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

XPLR Infrastructure Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE XIFR opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $867.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. XPLR Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 150.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 610.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,642 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in XPLR Infrastructure by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

