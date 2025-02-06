Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $134.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.83. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.42 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.