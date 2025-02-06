Best Growth Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 03rd

BlackRock, Novo Nordisk A/S, Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, and Prologis are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to other firms in the market. These stocks typically do not pay high dividends, as the companies reinvest profits back into the business to fuel future expansion and innovation. Investors often seek growth stocks for the potential for substantial capital appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK stock traded down $55.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,019.63. The stock had a trading volume of 651,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $745.55 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,026.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $963.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.76. 3,095,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,178,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.87.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.82 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,262. Prologis has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $135.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

