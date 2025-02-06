BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.870-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. BILL also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.380 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BILL from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.15. BILL has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -292.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 164.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,090.52. This trade represents a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,310. This trade represents a 75.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

