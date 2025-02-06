Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.55 Billion

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Binance Staked SOL has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Binance Staked SOL token can currently be bought for approximately $197.32 or 0.00203104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Staked SOL has a market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $4.86 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance Staked SOL alerts:

GMX (GMX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00017008 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97,192.60 or 1.00043009 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96,769.41 or 0.99607408 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Binance Staked SOL

Binance Staked SOL’s launch date was September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 7,835,377 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance. Binance Staked SOL’s official website is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.

Binance Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 7,833,202.10286907. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 209.71342075 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $4,674,705.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Staked SOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Staked SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Staked SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.