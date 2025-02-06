Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.50 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 81.48 ($1.02), with a volume of 4121950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.60 ($1.02).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £492.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.60 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.47.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 10.57 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Bluefield Solar Income Fund had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bluefield Solar Income Fund will post 302.1632747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Bluefield Solar Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

In other news, insider Glen Suarez purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,251.53). Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

