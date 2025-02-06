Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-2.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.8 billion-$19.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.8 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.660-0.680 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.26.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $105.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,241,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average is $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $64.39 and a 52 week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. This represents a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,302 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

