Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 389 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 7,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $539.50 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $533.81 and a 200-day moving average of $564.94. The firm has a market cap of $496.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.63 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

