Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.45 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $202.10 million, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 1.8% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,651,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 120,121 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

