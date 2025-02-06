BRP (TSE:DOO) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has C$70.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$90.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOO. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CIBC cut their target price on BRP from C$92.00 to C$82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$88.17.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRP

BRP Stock Performance

About BRP

Shares of DOO opened at C$65.11 on Monday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$60.26 and a 1 year high of C$102.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.32.

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.