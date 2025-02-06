Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Has $675,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $111.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $158.95. The company has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 96.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

