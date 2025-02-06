Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

CCD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 54,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,214. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.