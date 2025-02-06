Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
CCD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 54,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,214. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
