Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CANF has been the subject of several other research reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CANF

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $5.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.76% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.