Cannabis Stocks To Consider – February 05th

Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, and SNDL are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies that operate within the legal cannabis industry, including those involved in cultivation, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Investing in cannabis stocks provides an opportunity to capitalize on the growing market for cannabis-based products and services, but it also comes with potential risks and volatility due to the evolving legal landscape surrounding cannabis. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ ACB traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 58,096,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,682. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $287.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. 67,794,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,620,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

CGC traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,910,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,545. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $329.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

CRON traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,701,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,066. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

SNDL (SNDL)

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

SNDL traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 3,970,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,867. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SNDL has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

