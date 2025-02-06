CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Price

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$280.00 to C$278.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WSP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of WSP Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from C$257.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$271.73.

Shares of WSP opened at C$249.60 on Monday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$196.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$262.00. The firm has a market cap of C$31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$250.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$239.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24. The firm had revenue of C$3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

