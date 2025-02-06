Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 31759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerzbank AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Free Report ) by 5,506.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

