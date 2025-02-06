Comparing Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of The OLB Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The OLB Group and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Conduent 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Conduent has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.77%. Given Conduent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than The OLB Group.

This table compares The OLB Group and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -155.02% -258.34% -140.87% Conduent 12.65% -7.94% -1.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The OLB Group and Conduent”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $30.57 million 0.10 -$23.18 million ($5.65) -0.26 Conduent $3.72 billion 0.17 -$296.00 million $2.27 1.72

The OLB Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conduent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

The OLB Group has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Conduent beats The OLB Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions. The Government segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; and digital payments, child support payments, government healthcare, and eligibility and enrollment solutions. The Transportation segment offers systems, support, and revenue-generating solutions to government transportation agency clients; and public safety, mobility, and digital payment solutions. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

