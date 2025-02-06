COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.620-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.660 EPS.

NYSE:CDP traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,128. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is 96.72%.

CDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

