COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33, Zacks reports. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. COPT Defense Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.620-2.700 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.660 EPS.
COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 1.7 %
COPT Defense Properties stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.68. 1,098,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $34.22.
COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is 96.72%.
About COPT Defense Properties
COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.
