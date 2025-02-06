COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33, Zacks reports. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. COPT Defense Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.620-2.700 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.660 EPS.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

COPT Defense Properties stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.68. 1,098,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is 96.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDP

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.