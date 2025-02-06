Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 20.750-21.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 21.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Corpay also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 4.450-4.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPAY traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.72. 529,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,068. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $247.10 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.21.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 26.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.71.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. The trade was a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This represents a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

