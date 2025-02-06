Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Costamare had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 14.28%.
Costamare Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 285,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.31. Costamare has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.
Costamare Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.28%.
