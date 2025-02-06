Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Announces Earnings Results

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Crest Nicholson had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%.

CRST stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 174.20 ($2.18). The company had a trading volume of 917,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,383. The company has a market capitalization of £446.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,742.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 188.93. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 145.20 ($1.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 272.40 ($3.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRST shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.50) to GBX 215 ($2.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 190 ($2.38) in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

