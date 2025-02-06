Crewe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,438 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE FI opened at $228.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.25. The stock has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.13 and a 52 week high of $231.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

