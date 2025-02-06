Critical Contrast: Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) & Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) and Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Annexon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Annexon 0 0 6 0 3.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Annexon has a consensus price target of $15.80, suggesting a potential upside of 327.03%. Given Annexon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Annexon is more favorable than Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annexon has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Annexon”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals $11.29 million 247.96 -$116.66 million ($52.74) -0.28 Annexon N/A N/A -$134.24 million ($1.05) -3.52

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Annexon. Annexon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tonix Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Annexon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals -1,197.86% -163.95% -118.88% Annexon N/A -38.99% -33.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Annexon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Annexon beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults. Its portfolio focuses on central nervous system disorders, as well as rare disease, immunology, and infectious disease product candidates. The company’s priority is to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablet), which has completed two positive Phase 3 studies for the management of fibromyalgia. TNX-102 SL is also being developed to treat fibromyalgia-type Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Its TNX-1300 (cocaine esterase) is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication and has been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA. The company’s rare disease development portfolio comprises TNX-2900, an intranasal potentiated oxytocin for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). Its immunology portfolio includes TNX-1500, which is a biologic to address organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases. The company’s infectious disease pipeline includes TNX-801, a vaccine in development to prevent smallpox and mpox. TNX-801 also serves as the live virus vaccine platform or recombinant pox vaccine platform for other infectious diseases, including TNX-1800 and TNX-1850, in development as a vaccine to protect against COVID-19. Its infectious disease development portfolio also comprises TNX-3900, and TNX-4200 are orally available CD45 antagonists in preclinical development. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has collaboration agreement with Bilthoven Biologicals to advance TNX-801 mpox vaccine candidate; and with X-Chem, Inc. to develop broad-spectrum antivirals. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.

About Annexon

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company is also developing ANX007, an antigen-binding fragment (Fab) that is in Phase 3 program for the treatment of patients with geographic atrophy; and ANX1502, a novel oral small molecule inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for autoimmune indications. In addition, it develops ANX009, a C1q-blocking Fab that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with lupus nephritis. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.