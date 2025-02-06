CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases Earnings Results

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20, Zacks reports. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 5.52%. CSG Systems International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.550-4.800 EPS.
CSGS traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.70. 128,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.
CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.
