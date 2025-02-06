CSP Inc. Reports Voting Results from 2025 Annual Meeting

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) disclosed the outcomes of its 2025 Annual Meeting held on February 4, 2025, through a recent Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Of the 9,882,613 shares outstanding and entitled to vote, a total of 7,281,537 shares were in attendance, forming a quorum.

During the meeting, shareholders cast their votes on critical matters placed before them. Here are the results of the voting:

1. Election of Directors:– Victor Dellovo received 5,373,512 votes “For” and 186,789 votes “Withhold” with 1,721,236 Broker Non-Votes.– Ismail “Izzy” Azeri garnered 5,218,463 votes “For,” 341,838 votes “Withhold,” and 1,721,236 Broker Non-Votes.– Anthony Folger secured 5,386,653 votes “For,” 173,648 votes “Withhold,” and 1,721,236 Broker Non-Votes.– Stephen Webber obtained 5,387,153 votes “For,” 173,148 votes “Withhold,” and 1,721,236 Broker Non-Votes.– Marilyn T. Smith received 5,267,073 votes “For,” 293,228 votes “Withhold,” and 1,721,236 Broker Non-Votes.

2. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation:

– The compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers was approved with 4,977,528 votes “For,” 321,853 votes “Against,” 260,920 votes “Abstain,” and 1,721,236 Broker Non-Votes.

3. Approval of CSP Inc. 2025 Stock Incentive Plan:

– The CSP Inc. 2025 Stock Incentive Plan was approved with 3,481,638 votes “For,” 1,810,417 votes “Against,” 268,246 votes “Abstain,” and 1,721,236 Broker Non-Votes.

4. Ratification of Independent Auditors:

– RSM US, LLP was ratified as the Company’s independent auditors for fiscal 2025 with 7,107,255 votes “For,” 154,424 votes “Against,” and 19,858 votes “Abstain.”

CSP Inc. signed off the report on February 6, 2025, as attested by Gary W. Levine, the Chief Financial Officer.

