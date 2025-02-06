Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,380,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI opened at $370.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.00 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.73.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total value of $57,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,503.12. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,880. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

