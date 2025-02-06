Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

CYCC stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,901.11% and a negative net margin of 18,150.00%.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

