Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2255 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQY traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $30.32. 159,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $52.35.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile
