Digital Media Stocks To Consider – February 05th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, and Rocket Companies are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are primarily involved in the creation, distribution, or monetization of digital content and services, such as online advertising, streaming services, social media platforms, and digital publishing. These stocks represent investments in companies that capitalize on the growth of digital technology and the increasing shift towards online consumption of media and entertainment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.51. 10,340,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,507,455. The firm has a market cap of $236.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $438.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $458.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.38. The company has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $628.07.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.01. The stock had a trading volume of 516,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,724. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 139.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,327,044. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,559. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38.

