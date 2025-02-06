Dimerix Limited (ASX:DXB) Insider Nina Webster Purchases 127,917 Shares

Dimerix Limited (ASX:DXB – Get Free Report) insider Nina Webster purchased 127,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,562.65 ($36,202.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

Further Reading

Dimerix Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in Australia. The company develops DMX-200, a Phase 3 clinical trial for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis disease; DMX-200 which is in phase 2 clinical trial for diabetic kidney disease; DMX-200 for ARDS associated with COVID-19; and DMX-700 for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as develops proprietary receptor- HIT assay technology.

