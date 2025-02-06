Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Saturday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ DHCNL traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 12,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,455. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17.

