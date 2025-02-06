e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35), Zacks reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.270-3.320 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,199,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $85.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.89.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ELF shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.35.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,440. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,718,582.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.