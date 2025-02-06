EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.800-9.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.050-2.130 EPS.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $173.28. 426,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,947. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.88. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $155.10 and a one year high of $192.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 37.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.88.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

