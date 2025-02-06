Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Trading Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.27 and last traded at $31.05. 27,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 431,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

