Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.59. 391,849 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 325,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a market cap of C$415.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.81.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

