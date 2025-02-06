Emerson Electric Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5275 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Emerson Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

View Our Latest Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.