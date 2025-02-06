Emerson Electric Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5275 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Emerson Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
EMR stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
