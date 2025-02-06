EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85, Zacks reports. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. EnerSys updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 2.750-2.850 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ENS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.57. 190,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,674,467.24. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

