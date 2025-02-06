Enstar Group Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ESGRO)

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
Enstar Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ESGRO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,466. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62.
About Enstar Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enstar Group
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.