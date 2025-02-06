Enstar Group Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ESGRO)

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ESGRO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,466. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

