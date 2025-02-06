Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18, Zacks reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.

Farmer Bros. Stock Performance

NASDAQ FARM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 225,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,799. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $38.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

