Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 18.2% – Should You Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.22 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.08). 7,660,994 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 3,025,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.92).

Ferrexpo Stock Up 18.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.83. The company has a market cap of £520.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1,242.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

