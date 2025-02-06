Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $5.18 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 526,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,923,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 146,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,312,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 231,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

