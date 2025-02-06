Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $6.87 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,231.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.61. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

