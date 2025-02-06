Fortive (FTV) to Release Earnings on Friday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.29. Fortive has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,336.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

