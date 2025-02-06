Fractal Investments LLC Buys 950 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 118.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,856 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,798,000 after acquiring an additional 597,700 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,794,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3,508.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after buying an additional 390,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $407.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.20.

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $315.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $255.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.63 and a 200-day moving average of $331.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

