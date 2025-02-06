Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues Earnings Results

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Genpact had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Genpact updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.790-0.800 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.520-3.590 EPS.

Genpact Stock Down 0.1 %

G traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $49.38. 1,260,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,129. Genpact has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,545.60. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

