Gold Stocks To Research – February 05th

Robinhood Markets, Newmont, Barrick Gold, Coca-Cola, Agnico Eagle Mines, Kraft Heinz, and Freeport-McMoRan are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the exploration, mining, or production of gold. These stocks are directly influenced by fluctuations in the price of gold and can provide exposure to the precious metal without physically owning it. Investing in gold stocks can offer potential for capital appreciation and diversification within a portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.14. 9,948,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,325,637. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.43. 6,991,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,929. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

GOLD traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,966,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,819,236. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.65. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,198,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,443,063. The firm has a market cap of $271.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.08. 2,374,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. 8,213,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,063,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,204,809. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $55.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21.

