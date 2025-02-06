Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Announces Earnings Results

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.95%.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.85. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

